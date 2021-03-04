HAIL appoints Ganesh Natarajan as Chairman

ADVERTISEMENT

Pune, March 4 (IANS) Honeywell Automation India Ltd. (HAIL) on Thursday said it has appointed Ganesh Natarajan as Independent Director (Non-Executive) and Chairman of its Board of Directors, effective March 8.

As Chairman of Board of Directors, Natarajan will offer guidance to HAIL’s management team on the company’s overall strategy, business, and financial matters.

Natarajan succeeds Suresh Senapaty, who completes his five-year tenure as Independent Director and Chairman of HAIL on March 7.

Senapaty has conveyed his desire not to seek reappointment as Independent Director of the company for a second term due to his personal commitments, HAIL said.

“Ganesh Natarajan brings with him a rich and varied experience as a seasoned CEO, a tech entrepreneur, and an industry thought leader,” Ashish Gaikwad, Managing Director, HAIL, said in a statement.

“We look forward to his guidance and inputs to our strategic vision to become a software industrial company as we steer the company through an ambitious and aggressive growth path.”

Natarajan has more than 30 years of industry experience, including 25 years as CEO for Aptech and Zensar Technologies.

He is a serial entrepreneur, having founded 5F World, a platform for digital start-ups, skills, and social ventures, and he co-founded Global Talent Track, Skills Alpha, and Lighthouse Communities Foundation.

He also co-founded two Indo-US joint ventures, namely Kalzoom Advisors and the Centre for AI and Advanced Analytics.

“I have always been keenly interested in the role of digital technologies in re-engineering processes for the corporate and social sectors. I am excited to be part of Honeywell, a software-industrial leader that has been driving India’s move towards Industry 4.0,” Natarajan said on his appointment.

HAIL is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE), and is a leader in providing integrated automation and software solutions, including process solutions and building solutions.

It has a wide product portfolio in environmental and combustion controls, and sensing and control, and provides engineering services in the field of automation and control to global clients.

–IANS

gb/bg