Harman acquires 5G, V2X firm Savari

By Glamsham Bureau
New Delhi, March 1 (IANS) Audio equipment maker HARMAN, owned by South Korean major Samsung on Monday announced the acquisition of substantially all the assets of Savari, a Silicon Valley-based automotive technology company developing vehicle-to-everything communications (V2X) technology in 5G Edge and automotive devices.

Savari’s software and hardware technology will enhance HARMAN’s comprehensive automotive telematics and advanced driving assistance systems (ADAS) capabilities, and expand the company’s strengths in 5G Edge, multi-access edge computing (MEC) and smart infrastructure solutions.

“Sensor technology is a core building block to propel the future of advanced mobility and automated driving. The integration of connected cars, cities and devices is only possible through a comprehensive software and hardware stack including sensors, 5G connectivity, edge computing and more,” Christian Sobottka, President, Automotive Division, HARMAN, said in a statement.

Savari deploys V2X sensor solutions and edge-based analytics for automotive and smart infrastructure, including Vehicle-to-Infrastructure, Vehicle-to-Phone for pedestrians and bicyclists, Vehicle-to-Vehicle and Infrastructure-to-Phone.

“I look forward to joining HARMAN, and working with their ecosystem of customers and partners, to advance the future of our connected infrastructure and realize safer, more efficient transportation,” Ravi Puvvala, Founder and CEO, Savari, added.

Savari employees will join HARMAN upon closing of the deal, and will be integrated into HARMAN’s Automotive division, a tier one automotive supplier for connected car, car audio and connected vehicle services.

–IANS

wh/pgh

