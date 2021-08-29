HARMAN launches new studio condenser microphone in India

- Advertisement -

Bengaluru, Aug 28 (IANA) HARMAN Professional Solutions has launched a new JBL Commercial CSSM100 studio condenser microphone in India that is available on Flipkart at Rs 4,999.

This new studio microphone is a one-size-fits for all solution, be it for professionals, prosumers or amateurs. It delivers crystal clear and undistorted sound to ensure unmatched sound quality for the audience to enjoy thoroughly.

- Advertisement -

“The industry is witnessing a surge in content creation and consumption, which has given rise to at-home and smaller studio setups,” Aditya Todi, Senior Director, Sales and Marketing, HARMAN Professional Solutions in India and SAARC, said in a statement.

“This affordable range of studio condenser microphone is the go-to audio device for upcoming singers, instrument players, public speakers or just anyone looking for a quality sturdy microphone,” Todi added.

- Advertisement -

The microphone is designed for audio inputs for both vocal and instrument sound. JBL CSSM100 is a high-sensitivity microphone suitable for both studio recording and on-stage performances.

For clear voice and instrument recording, the microphone has a wide frequency response, along with a high headroom which diminishes any distortion.

- Advertisement -

With convenient features like a 3-pin XLR connector and a stand adapter, JBL CSSM100 proves to be a functional, easy-to-use microphone.

–IANS

vc/ksk/