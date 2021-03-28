ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

Harvesting energy from radio waves to power wearable devices

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

New York, March 27 (IANS) A team of researchers have developed a way to harvest energy from radio waves to power wearable devices.

The study indicates that current energy sources for wearable health-monitoring devices have their place in powering sensor devices, but each has its setbacks.

Solar power, for example, can only harvest energy when exposed to the sun. A self-powered triboelectric device can only harvest energy when the body is in motion.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are utilizing the energy that already surrounds us — radio waves are everywhere, all the time,” said researcher Huanyu “Larry” Cheng from Penn State in the US.

“If we don’t use this energy found in the ambient environment, it is simply wasted. We can harvest this energy and rectify it into power,” Cheng added.

For the study, published in the journal Materials Today Physics, the researchers developed a stretchable wideband dipole antenna system capable of wirelessly transmitting data that is collected from health-monitoring sensors.

ADVERTISEMENT

The system consists of two stretchable metal antennas integrated onto conductive graphene material with a metal coating. The wideband design of the system allows it to retain its frequency functions even when stretched, bent and twisted.

This system is then connected to a stretchable rectifying circuit, creating a rectified antenna, or “rectenna”, capable of converting energy from electromagnetic waves into electricity.

This electricity that can be used to power wireless devices or to charge energy storage devices, such as batteries and supercapacitors.

ADVERTISEMENT

This rectenna can convert radio, or electromagnetic, waves from the ambient environment into energy to power the sensing modules on the device, which track temperature, hydration and pulse oxygen level.

Compared to other sources, less energy is produced, but the system can generate power continuously — a significant advantage, according to the researcher.

–IANS

vc/sdr/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleStressed brain linked to broken heart syndrome: Study
Next articleMost people give up on their New Year resolutions: Study
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Samsung, Marvell develops new System-on-a-Chip for 5G networks

Most people give up on their New Year resolutions: Study

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
Sydney, March 27 (IANS) Failed your New Year resolution again? Join the club as a new research suggests that despite having the best...

Harvesting energy from radio waves to power wearable devices

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New York, March 27 (IANS) A team of researchers have developed a way to harvest energy from radio waves to power wearable devices.The...

Stressed brain linked to broken heart syndrome: Study

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New York, March 27 (IANS) Heightened activity in the brain, caused by stressful events, is linked to the risk of developing a rare...

Jatin Pandit: People don't go to theatres to watch music of a film today

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
By Samarth GoyalNew Delhi, March 27 (IANS) Jatin Pandit, one half of Bollywoods iconic composer duo Jatin-Lalit, is happy that non-film and indie...

Emraan Hashmi 2.0? Keep hearing that but I honestly don't know, says actor

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) Actor Emraan Hashmi has a slew of interesting films lined up over the next months. Fans, social media and...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates