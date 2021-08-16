Haryana CM flags off e-autorickshaws in Gurugram

- Advertisement -

Gurugram, Aug 16 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday launched the first electric three-wheeler ecosystem project in Gurugram by flagging off 600 e-autorickshaws in Galeria Market area, Sector-28.

Under the ‘Parivartan’ project, 5,000 diesel three-wheelers will be replaced in Gurugram and other metropolitan cities of Haryana, Khattar said during the inauguration.

Under this initiative, e-autorickshaws in place of diesel three-wheelers will run in Gurugram with the joint efforts of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), Gurugram Regional Traffic Authority and the Traffic Police.

According to MCG officials, the zone covers Udyog Vihar, Ambience Mall, DLF phases-1, 2, 3, 4 and 5, Cyber City Golf Course Road stretch, Mall Mile, HUDA City Centre, Sectors-28 and 29, and Wazirabad.

Diesel and CNG autorickshaws will not be allowed to operate in the zone, the MCG officials said.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Khattar said environmental pollution is a matter of concern and vehicular pollution is a major problem.

“Under the ‘Parivartan’ project, this drive has been started from Gurugram today and a target has been set to run 5,000 e-vehicles. This project would be started not only in Gurugram but also in other metropolitan cities of Haryana,” Khattar told the media.

He said under this project, the old diesel autorickshaws will be converted into e-autorickshaws or e-rickshaw. For this a provision has been made to provide subsidy from the MCG and ‘Fame India’ and loan arrangements are also being made through banks.

For converting the diesel autorickshaws, a subsidy of Rs 30,000 is being given by the MCG and Rs 35,000 by Fame India.

The Gurugram civic body has set up five electric parking and charging hubs in the zone. The charging hubs at Udyog Vihar and Wazirabad have a capacity of accommodating and charging 150 vehicles, while the ones at HUDA City Centre, MG Road Metro station and Sikanderpur have a capacity of charging 20-50 vehicles each.

–IANS

str/khz/bg