HomeWorldTechnology

Haryana to conduct mushroom survey in Kalesar sanctuary

By Glamsham Bureau
Haryana to conduct mushroom survey in Kalesar sanctuary
- Advertisement -

Chandigarh, Sep 26 (IANS) To explore the biodiversity, Haryana’s first mushroom survey will be conducted on September 30, in Kalesar National Park and Wildlife Sanctuary in Yamunanagar district, it was announced on Sunday.

The outcome of the survey will help in formulating an effective management strategy for the conservation of funga, flora and fauna of the sanctuary. This will also form the basis for observing the impact of habitat disturbance and climate change on the ecology of the region, an official statement said.

- Advertisement -

The survey will be conducted under the guidance of the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and N.S.K. Harsh, a renowned mycologist.

The statement said though the focus of the survey will be on mushrooms, its density of butterflies, spiders, amphibians, fish, reptiles and birds will be observed.

- Advertisement -

Experts from the Forest Research Institute and the Wildlife Institute of India, among others, will participate in a day-long survey.

The Kalesar sanctuary supports rich diversity.

- Advertisement -

–IANS

vg/skp/

- Advertisement -
Previous articleAfter another defeat, SRH mulling bringing in Jason Roy
Next articlePriyanka Chopra’s Global Citizen Live look makes her trend
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,065,238FansLike
43,985FollowersFollow
6,247FollowersFollow
57,523FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv