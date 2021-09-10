HBO Max coming to 6 European countries in October

- Advertisement -

Madrid, Sep 10 (IANS) The new HBO Max video-streaming service from WarnerMedia is coming to Europe next month. Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Spain, and Andorra are the first six countries the service will be available in.

In 2022, another 14 countries will be added: Bulgaria, Croatia, Portugal, Poland, Slovenia, Montenegro, Romania, Slovakia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Czech Republic, Serbia, North Macedonia, Hungary, and Moldova, reports Variety.

“Adult Swim and Turner Classics will also be a part of the offering, along with third-party acquisitions of scripted and non-scripted shows, as well as formats and kids’ programming,” the report quoted Christina Sulebakk, general manager for HBO Max EMEA as saying.

“Our brand with HBO Max is much broader than our legacy HBO brand,” Sulebakk noted.

HBO Max will be available to new customers as well as those who are existing customers under HBO Espana, HBO Nordic and HBO Go.

HBO Max had around 43.5 million subscribers in the US at the end of May 2021, and 67.5 million subscribers across both HBO and HBO Max worldwide.

Currently, Netflix and Amazon Prime are dominating the streaming market in Europe, with Disney+, BritBox, and Salto are also big players.

–IANS

wh/in