‘Heartbroken’, Satya Nadella vouches to help Covid-ravaged India

Heartbroken at the grim Covid situation in India, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said on Monday that the company is mobilising its resources to help the Covid-ravaged nation that saw 352,991 fresh infections, taking the cumulative caseload to 17,313,163.

In a tweet, Nadella said that he is grateful the US government is mobilising to help.

“I am heartbroken by the current situation in India. I’m grateful the U.S. government is mobilising to help. Microsoft will continue to use its voice, resources, and technology to aid relief efforts, and support the purchase of critical oxygen concentration devices,” Nadella tweeted.

In a break from the ‘America First’ policy, President Joe Biden’s administration is “working round the clock” to immediately send India raw material needed for making Covishield and other products needed in the fight against the COVID-19 surge overtaking the nation, according to National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

The US will also send India anti-COVID supplies like test kits, ventilators, medications and personal protective equipment used by frontline workers.

The US is also deploying an expert team of public health advisors from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and USAID to work with the embassy in Delhi, India’s Health Ministry, and India’s Epidemic Intelligence Service.