High-rate bio-methanation tech for organic waste treatment

New Delhi, Sep 4 (IANS) How about instead of sending the organic solid waste and liquid waste to the common bigger facilities in the city, the same waste could be treated at source only in decentralized manner? And same for sewage generated in a colony?

A new high-rate bio-methanation technology for the integrated treatment of sewage and organic solid waste and concomitant generation of biogas and bio manure can treat groundwater and wastewater and convert it to potable water.

It can be used for sewage and organic solid waste treatment with decentralized applications in various parts of India, a release from the Ministry of Science & Technology said here on Friday.

Solid and liquid wastes are major challenges faced by big cities as also for the rapidly urbanizing areas, and sustainable technologies are needed for tackling them. An integrated treatment of sewage along with organic solid waste in India could help evolve a sustainable technology to overcome the solid and liquid waste disposal issues.

Dr A Gangagni Rao, chief scientist, and Dr S Sridhar, Senior Principal Scientist, CSIR- Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT), have jointly developed this high-rate bio-methanation technology based on Anaerobic Gas lift Reactor (AGR) Technology for the treatment of organic solid waste and concomitant generation of biogas and bio manure along with Nanofiltration (NF) setup.

This integrated and sustainable sewage and organic solid waste treatment system can be used for treating groundwater and wastewater and generating potable and reusable water, respectively. The technologies supported by the ‘Waste Management Technology’ programme of the Department of Science & Technology (DST) have received national patents individually, the release said.

These AGR and NF membrane technologies at the Technology Readiness Level of 9 have been tested in the field. According to Dr Rao and Dr Sridhar, urban and local bodies and gated communities comprising around 50,000 to 1,00,000 population could benefit from this technology.

An integrated model plant comprising AGR and NF technologies has been established at CSIR-IICT, Hyderabad, for the simultaneous treatment of sewage (100 litres/day) and organic solid waste (250 kg/day) for the generation of value-added products such as biogas, bio manure, and reusable water. The integrated technology is field-tested and working continuously for the past two years.

This integrated approach of sewage and organic solid waste treatment could be exploited anywhere in India, where municipalities comprising around 50,000 to 1,00,000 population generate approximately 2 to 4 million litres per day of sewage and 5 to 10 metric tons per day of organic solid waste, the release added.

–IANS

niv/pgh