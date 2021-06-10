Hisense to set up TV manufacturing unit in India

Adv.

New Delhi, June 10 (IANS) Consumer electronics and appliance manufacturer Hisense on Thursday announced to set up a manufacturing plant in India and expand its product portfolio with new launches this year.

The company said that it will set up a local manufacturing plant with a capacity to produce two million TVs within the next two years.

“Hisense entered the Indian market last year and got a phenomenal response from the consumers. To meet the growing demand for our television range we are ramping up our local manufacturing capabilities and will be setting up a TV manufacturing plant of 2 million capacity within the next two years,” said Rishi Tandon, COO, Hisense India.

The company will launch 70-inch Mega TV, 65-inch and 50-inch Tornado TV with 102W JBL six speaker system in the country this month.

The company will also introduce an array of products including laser TVs, QLED TV, side-by-side refrigerator, washing machines, dishwasher, audio, microwave oven, and kitchen appliances this festive season.

The brand has partnered with EURO 2020 as the official sponsor for the mega sporting event this year. Hisense will also be the official sponsor of Qatar FIFA world Cup 2022.

“The ‘Your Home Your Stadium’ campaign starting on June 12 will offer all our consumers a four-year complete warranty on our entire 4K TV range for the promotion period,” said Tandon.

Hisense is one of the world’s leading TV manufacturers and one of the top TV brands in Australia, the US, Japan, Mexico, and South Africa.

The company has footprint in over 160 countries, along with 14 manufacturing facilities.

