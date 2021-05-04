Homegrown audio chat app fireside now available on iOS, Android

Adv.

New Delhi, May 4 (IANS) Taking a cue from the popularity of Clubhouse, Homegrown audio-only app fireside, from the house of short-video making platform Chingari, made its debut in the country on Tuesday.

The app, available on both the iOS and Android platforms, engages users into meaningful talks and thought-sharing with folks in a complete audio format.

“The pandemic has imbued uncertainty and isolation, leaving people craving for human interaction. fireside enables users to listen to the voice of their loved ones by bridging emotional gaps, leaving them emotionally touched and connected,” Sumit Ghosh, CEO and Co-Founder, fireside, said in a statement.

While using fireside, users can do regular work like playing video games, working out, create visual art, etc and the “app will ensure that your voice is heard”, the company said.

The app offers a common virtual location (room) with common shared topics or interests so that like-minded people can come together for long and meaningful conversations.

The nature of the sessions on the platform can range from discussions, debates, educational talks, helplines, post-match sports reviews, quizzes, or even a leisurely banter among friends in big cities, small towns, or even villages.

“With a keen focus on building rich communities, fireside aims to cater to the Indian market with clubs and groups that are tailored to suit local needs and sensibilities,” Ghosh added.

Users can club their niche interests and chat about anything to stay up to date. They can also listen and learn as a member of the audience during audio sessions.

