Homegrown firm Jupiter Meta launches metaverse-as-a-service

New Delhi, Aug 25 (IANS) Web3 advisory and metaverse platform Jupiter Meta on Thursday launched Rent-A-Meta, a multi-utility space, offering metaverse-as-a-service for the first time in India.

The customisable metaverse space allows people to move into unexplored areas, giving them the freedom of self-expression. And, the platform focuses on building virtual communities and economies that help in the Web 3 transition.

“As a Web3 advisory and integrated solutions architect, our Metaverse as a Service will help brands initiate their metaverse journey. And our expertise in creative strategy and gamification will help businesses transform and achieve their goals,” Manasa Rajan, CEO of Jupiter Meta, said in a statement.

With this launch, Jupiter Meta will make the metaverse easily accessible, with various customised solutions for a wide range of audiences.

Rent-a-Meta, a plug-and-play product is a space in the metaverse that helps individuals and organisations quickly realise their metaverse goals. Jupiter Meta also provides customised solutions that enhance experiences with targeted goals of gamification and super-personalisation.

Integrating the idea of metaverse to build a cohesive engagement with customers, internally and externally, the Rent-a-Meta is designed to allow users to experience all kinds of spaces and give entities the flexibility for a fast turnaround, the company said.

–IANS

vc/vd