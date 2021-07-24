Homegrown Molife unveils new smartwatch at Rs 4,499

Adv.

New Delhi, July 23 (IANS) Homegrown lifestyle brand Molife on Friday unveiled a new smartwatch — Sense 510 — that comes with a calling feature, at Rs 4,499.

The smartwatch will be available on Amazon as part of Amazon Prime Day sale and molifeworld.com from July 26.

“We are delighted to present our fourth smartwatch — Sense 510 in our existing portfolio,” Molife Managing Director Deepesh Gupta said in a statement.

“This is the first ever Made-In-India smartwatch with a calling feature and further enhances our vision towards the Make in India initiative and making the economy self-reliant,” he added.

The smartwatch comes with a 1.3-inch round screen IPS display, with contemporary features including IP68 water and dust resistant rating.

In addition to this, the watch also has a camera/media control feature. Other interesting features include dynamic heart rate, blood pressure and SpO2 monitor.

It offers a huge variety of cloud-based watch face options to choose from. In fact, users can also customise the watch face as per their liking and change watch straps as per their choice, occasion and outfit.

It has a 220mAh battery with up to 4 days working time with calling feature enabled & 25-30 days of standby time.

–IANS

vc/vd