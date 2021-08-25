HomePod mini gains support for Gaana, JioSaavn in India

- Advertisement -

New Delhi, Aug 25 (IANS) Apple’s HomePod mini can now stream content from music streaming platforms Gaana and JioSaavn in India, the company said on Wednesday.

According to the company, with iOS 14.1 and later, users can now stream content on HomePod mini from popular music services, including Gaana and JioSaavn, so users can ask Siri to play even more music they love.

“To add Gaana or JioSaavn to HomePod mini, go to the app settings, tap the option to Connect with HomePod and follow the onscreen instructions to set up streaming on HomePod,” Apple said in a statement.

Available at Rs 9,900, HomePod mini is packed with innovative technologies and advanced software that together enable computational audio to deliver breakthrough audio quality wherever it is placed.

Music streaming platform Gaana said that it will now support hands-free music streaming on HomePod mini allowing users to stream over 45 million songs across 25 languages.

“With Gaana now available on HomePod mini, our users will have a more cohesive experience as they will now have seamless access to their personalised playlists and favourite songs no matter where they are in their homes,” said Sandeep Lodha, CEO, Gaana.

HomePod mini, with the intelligence of Siri, is the perfect companion to enjoy Gaana’s massive music library as people go about their daily lives, the company said.

–IANS

vc/ksk/