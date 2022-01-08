Honor Magic V may feature 7.9-inch 90Hz inner display, triple 50MP camera

- Advertisement -

Beijing, Jan 8 (IANS) Honor has confirmed that the brand’s first foldable smartphone ‘Honor Magic V’ will be officially launched in its home market China on January 10 and now a new report has claimed that the handset will feature a 7.9-inch internal display, square-ish 10.3:9 aspect ratio.

The camera setup on the rear will feature triple 50 MP sensors, including a wide module (f/1.9) and an ultra wide (f/2.2). The third module will be a spectrum enhanced camera, reports GSMArena.

The large internal display has a punch-hole cutout in the upper right corner while the external cover display will have a centered punch hole camera.

Recently, Honor CEO Zhao revealed that the Magic V foldable smartphone is equipped with the company’s self-developed patented hinge technology which is said to be the thinnest in the industry.

The foldable smartphones are rising in popularity. According to techARC, foldable smartphones are set to witness a massive 638 per cent jump in sales in India in 2021 and are expected to touch a record three lakh units sales in 2022.

After Samsung, Chinese brand OPPO has also launched its maiden foldable smartphone called ‘Find N’ that comes with triple-camera at the rear, selfie cameras on both inner and outer displays, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset and up to 12GB RAM.

–IANS

