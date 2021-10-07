How a toxic liver can affect your health

- Advertisement -

New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) The liver, which is the manufacturing hub of the human body, when overwhelmed with toxins affects the metabolic processes in the body and creates several health problems, said health experts here on Thursday.

The liver is an organ of the digestive system, which in humans is located in the right upper quadrant of the abdomen, below the diaphragm. Its function is to detoxify various metabolites, synthesise proteins and produce biochemicals necessary for digestion and growth.

However, the accumulation of toxins affects its functioning — breaking down fats and producing energy, health experts said.

“Liver is the manufacturing hub of our system, it makes proteins, controls many systems and removes toxins. Liver is the centre of metabolism. So when the liver is overwhelmed with toxins, all the metabolic activities get deranged,” Dr Atul N C Peters, Director – Bariatric, Minimal Access and General Surgery at Max Smart Hospital, Saket, told IANS.

When the liver is overburdened and consequently unable to metabolise nutrients and fats properly it slows down metabolism leading to more serious health issues as well as weight gain and lethargy.

“The fat and toxins build up in the liver leading to slow metabolism of the body. Due to which fat also starts depositing in other parts of the body causing weight gain,” Dr Neerav Goyal, Senior Liver Transplant Surgeon, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, told IANS.

The experts noted that the liver can get clogged with harmful stuff like alcohol, too much fat in the diet. Further, refined carbohydrates, sugars, oils damaged by high heat and rancid oils all make the liver work overtime to process them through your body.

Excessive alcohol, a sedentary lifestyle and weight gain and even certain chemicals lead to excess fat deposition — causing inflammation of the liver, also known as fatty liver, Goyal said.

“The effect depends on its severity. If it is prolonged and severe, it can lead to permanent liver scarring, cirrhosis or liver failure,” he added.

Cutting down weight naturally benefits in a big way, and also helps improve other conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure, sleep apnoea, joint pains as well as adds years to life.

But “too much weight loss too quickly is not good either, it can make you weak, cause gall bladder stones, and many health problems,” Peters said.

To reduce toxins eat healthy, exercise regularly, alcohol in moderation, avoid unnecessary medicines, sufficient antioxidants, the doctor suggested.

“Managing you weight, monitoring your medication and supplements, focusing on consuming a healthy diet, balanced sleep cycles, can be helpful in lowering toxin level and healing the liver,” said Goyal.

–IANS

rvt/bg