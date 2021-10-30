How iPhone 13 Pro Max can be your perfect Diwali photographer

- Advertisement -

New Delhi, Oct 30 (IANS) As India reopens and millions of people finally look forward to capture the Diwali moments outdoors, the all-new Cinematic Mode and Night Mode in the iPhone 13 Pro Max are set to make images and videos more brighter and beautiful in the low-light conditions, top photography experts said on Saturday.

With Cinematic mode, the iPhone 13 Pro Max camera can record videos with a shallow depth of field and add beautiful focus transitions for a cinema-grade look. And Night Mode automatically turns on when the camera detects a low-light environment.

Depending on how dark the scene is, the iPhone might take a Night mode photo quickly, or it might take several seconds.

According to artist Gursimran Basra, to capture beautiful low-light photographs, it is extremely important to keep your iPhone stable to get the maximum sharpness out of the phone.

“It is also important to look for light angles which makes the photographs bright and lit up. Trying various angles can be useful. The manual control over the exposure while shooting in the low light conditions helps to keep the photograph crisp and sharp,” Basra told IANS.

According to him, the iPhone 13 Pro Max’s ultra-wide camera lens captures more details in low-light conditions by capturing more light.

“I’m also blown away shooting with the new Cinematic Mode, Apple has introduced which brings these amazing videos in low light as well as in day time giving me no reason to skip any festive moment to shoot,” he added.

Photographer Anurag Banerjee said that the steadier the camera, the better the night mode image.

“I love the fact that Apple increased the size of the sensors on all three cameras this year, allowing for more light to come in and hence much better low light shots. It allows me much more flexibility to do more when the light conditions are challenging,” Banerjee told IANS.

When you take a photo in Night mode, a number appears next to the Night mode icon to indicate how long the shot will take.

To try longer Night mode photos, tap the Night mode icon. Then use the slider above the shutter button to choose Max, which extends the capture time. When you take the photo, the slider becomes a timer that counts down to the end of the capture time.

Photographer Joshua Karthik said that you should use a new ultra-wide lens with confidence in low light.

“I find that the iPhone 13 Pro Max’s ultra-wide lets in a lot more light now (92 per cent better), and is perfect for taking stable, gorgeous photos of the festival of lights in low light. The difference is remarkable,” he said.

Don’t forget to try your hand at cinematic video, even in low light.A

“If you’ve invited friends over for dinner, switch over to cinematic mode and get an even better-looking video of the festivities at home. Night Mode is like a cheat code for fantastic low light photos, and it works best if your subject isn’t moving around much,” Karthik added.

iPhone 13 Pro Max cameras have resulted in one thing: cleaner, better, noise-free low-light photos across all three lenses, the experts said.

–IANS

