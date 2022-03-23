- Advertisement -

Netflix continues to make its service more accessible to Indian audiences. In a first, Airtel Postpaid members can now enjoy the best of local and global series and films on Netflix at no extra cost. Here’s all that you need to know:

Netflix now comes bundled with two Airtel Postpaid Family Plans – INR 1199 and INR 1599. Airtel subscribers who buy or upgrade to the INR 1199 plan get monthly access to Netflix’s Basic plan and those with INR 1599 plan get monthly access to Netflix’s Standard plan.

Whatever your tastes or mood – whether you’re watching on your own or with your friends and family – Netflix’s bundles with Airtel have been thoughtfully curated so that you and your family can discover and enjoy the most entertaining stories from around the world. From Madhuri Dixit’s The Fame Game, Malayalam cinema’s first superhero Minnal Murali, blockbusters like Badhaai Do, ‘83 and Sooryavanshi to Squid Game, Money Heist and The Adam Project and more. Because, Netflix is for All.

Here’s how to activate Netflix on Airtel postpaid plans:

Purchase (or upgrade to) the Airtel Netflix bundle plan from the Airtel website (www.airtel.in) or from the Airtel Thanks app.

An activation SMS will be sent to the customer’s registered mobile number once the plan is activated.

Click on the link in the SMS to activate the Netflix account.

Alternatively, on ‘Discover Thanks Benefit’ page on the Airtel Thanks app, scroll down and find ‘Netflix’ in the ‘Enjoy your rewards’ section. Select ‘Claim’, followed by ‘Proceed’ on the Netflix product description page. The customer will be redirected to the Netflix website to complete activation.

T&C may apply