- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

HP introduces 'Laser Tank' portfolio printers in India

By Glamsham Bureau
- Advertisement -

New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) PC and printer giant HP on Thursday announced its industry-first LaserJet Tank printer portfolio in the Indian market for improved business efficiency at a starting price of Rs 15,963.

“Our new LaserJet tank technology has been designed for a seamless user experience, offering innovative capabilities such as advanced scanning features via the HP Smart App, a 15-second toner refill, and an ultra-high-yield Original HP Toner Kit – all of which contribute to an efficient print experience,” Sunish Raghavan, Senior Director, Printing Systems, HP India said in a statement.

- Advertisement -

The compact LaserJet Tank printers are easy to manage and operate, the company claims.

They have the capacity to print up to 5,000 pages straight out of the box and offer 5X more toner page yield compared to standard cartridges. Ideal for high-volume printing needs, the new LaserJet Tank comes with a 40-sheet auto document feed support and a 50,000-page long-life imaging drum to ensure consistent, exceptional printing, even with daily use.

- Advertisement -

According to the company, the printers come with a large 250 page input tray.

The printers also aim to deliver exceptional quality with sharp text and bold blacks, page after page easily refill Original HP Toner in 15 seconds.

- Advertisement -

In addition, they also take Less downtime with 2,500 and 5,000-page HP Toner refill options.

The Original HP Toner Reload Kit has a unique design, made with over 75 per cent less plastic. One can also print, scan, and share anytime, anywhere with HP Smart App with Smart Advance scanning features app.

–IANS

wh/svn/

- Advertisement -
Previous articleMeta appoints new India head for auto, D2C vertical
Next articleIPL 2022: MS Dhoni quits as captain of Chennai Super Kings; Ravindra Jadeja to take over
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Rubina Dilaik

Pooja Hegde

Ananya Panday

Rashami Desai

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -

OTT REVIEWS

TECHNOLOGY

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,058,159FansLike
50,571FollowersFollow
6,866FollowersFollow
59,576FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US