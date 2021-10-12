HP launches 1st AMD-powered Chromebook PC in India

- Advertisement -

New Delhi, Oct 12 (IANS) Targeting the student community navigating between home and school learning, PC and printer major HP on Tuesday launched its first AMD-powered HP Chromebook for Rs 32,999 in the India market.

Called ‘HP Chromebook x360 14a’, the touch-enabled convertible PC features a 14-inch screen size with narrow bezel. It also includes voice enabled Google Assistant, free Google One subscription for one year.

- Advertisement -

The machine houses 4GB RAM, equipped with 64 eMMC SSD storage along with 100GB free cloud storage (for one year) and 256 GB expandable micro-SD.

“With the HP Chromebook x360 14a, we are underscoring our efforts towards the student community. We will continue to stay committed to foster a vibrant, engaging, and inclusive learning ecosystem to ensure access to quality education for all,” Ketan Patel, MD, HP India Market said in a statement.

- Advertisement -

Weighing just 1,495 kg, this device is available in Mineral Silver, Ceramic White, and Forrest Teal colours.

The device comes with a battery life of up to 12.5 hours (HD) and HP Fast Charge technology ensures a quicker turnaround by charging 50 per cent in just 45 minutes, according to the company.

- Advertisement -

It is powered by AMD Radeon Graphics which aims to deliver immersive multimedia, stutter-free video conferencing and enhanced gaming experiences.

“It is designed to meet the demands of multi-tasking students with powerful performance in a flexible form factor,” said Vickram Bedi, Senior Director, Personal Systems, HP India Market.

For video calls, the laptop supports a wide-vision HD Camera and Wi-Fi5 as connectivity options.

The use of a versatile hinge design in the HP Chromebook x360 14a and its 14-inch HD touch display with 81 per cent screen-to-body ratio makes it the ideal choice for students in their learning and creative pursuits.

With this new addition, HP’s Chromebook portfolio now includes 11-inch touchscreen HP Chromebook 11a at a starting price of Rs 24,999 and 14-inch touchscreen HP Chromebook 14a at a starting price of Rs 28,999.

–IANS

wh/na