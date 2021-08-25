HP launches Spectre x360 14 convertible laptop in India

- Advertisement -

New Delhi, Aug 25 (IANS) HP on Wednesday unveiled the all-new HP Spectre x360 14 convertible laptop with 90.33 per cent screen to body ratio and adaptive intelligence in the Indian market.

The laptop is available at HP World Stores and online store.hp.com, Amazon and other large format retail stores at a starting price of Rs 11,9999.

“The new HP Spectre x360 14 is for the modern hyperconnected consumers who want to do more with technology. With the launch of our most powerful Spectre that offers the world’s first 3:2 Windows convertible, we are widening our premium portfolio to address the needs of the next generation that creates, consumes content on the go”, Vickram Bedi, Senior Director, Personal systems, HP India, said in a statement.

The device is powered by 11th Gen Intel Core processor, 16GB RAM, a 1TB SSD and the Intel Xe graphics.

The device supports Thunderbolt 4 for upto 40Gbps fast signaling data rates to send and receive large files like videos, photos, and movies in seconds.

The laptop weighs1.36mkg and comes with a battery life of up to 17 hours.

The Spectre x360 14 aims deliver up to 3x faster connection speeds with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 support. HP’s QuickDrop aims to deliver a fast, easy, and secure solution to transfer photos and videos, documents, or text between the PC and mobile device for quick editing and sharing.

To provide a secure experience, the laptop features a webcam with digitally controlled physical shutter, mute mic and HP sure view reflect.

–IANS

wh/ksk/