World Technology

HP, NSDC join hands to support learning with free content

By IANS
New Delhi, Feb 11 (IANS) HP India on Thursday partnered with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) to provide scientifically designed worksheets and content to support home learning and early childhood skill development for students across India.

As part of this partnership, NSDC will host content from HP’s Print Learn Center on its digital skilling platform — eSkill India — and make it available for millions of potential users, free of cost, the company said in a statement.

eSkill India is a digital skilling initiative that aggregates e-learning resources through various Indian and global knowledge partnerships.

“The Print Learn Center is an effort by HP to help overcome this gap, and through our collaboration with NSDC, we hope to provide this content to millions of students and educators across India and play a part developing essential skills for our country’s future generations,” said Ketan Patel, Managing Director, HP India Market.

Print Learn Center (HP-PLC), an initiative by HP, provides printable learning modules, created by education and skilling experts. It is designed to promote universal learning and will supplement regular school curriculum.

Print Learn Center content will be made available in English and seven Indian languages (Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Hindi, Gujarati and Marathi) that will enable the development of modern skills like problem solving, analytical ability, computing and leadership abilities among young students.

Through this collaboration, HP and NSDC aim to ensure holistic skill development for children from an early age, the company said.

