HP unveils new Smart Tank printers in India

New Delhi, Dec 13 (IANS) PC and printer major HP on Tuesday unveiled a new range of Smart Tank printers designed for the everyday printing needs of home users and micro and small businesses in India.

There are three models of printers available — HP Smart Tank 210, HP Smart Tank 520, and HP Smart Tank 580 — which come at a price of Rs 13,326, Rs 15,980 and Rs 18,848, respectively.

“HP’s Smart Tank is designed for small businesses, entrepreneurs and people who print a lot at home and need a smarter, more connected printing experience at an affordable cost,” Sunish Raghavan, Senior Director, Printing Systems, HP India Market said in a statement.

The new range of printers offers a seamless setup, smart features, and better connectivity, including self-healing WiFi and mobile with Smart App and Smart Advance, to support emerging entrepreneurs and businesses, said the company.

With a pre-filled ink supply, the company’s new ink tank printers can also print up to 18,000 black pages or up to 6,000 colour pages for uninterrupted printing.

Moreover, the printers come equipped with convenient ink management, which let printers easily monitor and maintain ink levels with ink sensors, and energy-saving auto on/off technology so that users do need not to put in the extra effort.

The printers are sustainably designed with 45 per cent post-consumer recycled content.

