ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

HTC Wildfire E3 with quad cameras launched

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Moscow, March 15 (IANS) HTC has launched a new smartphone under its Wildfire series — Wildfire E3 — in the Russian market at 150 euros.

It comes in blue and black colours. There is no word on the availability of the smartphone outside Russia, reports GizmoChina.

HTC Wildfire E3 measures 165.7 x 76.57 x 8mm and it weighs 186 grams. It has a 6.51-inch IPS screen that produces an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1560 pixels.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Helio P22 chipset powers the smartphone with 4 GB of RAM. The handset comes in two storage choices as 64 GB and 128 GB.

The smartphone offers a quad-camera setup on the back.

The configuration consists of a 13MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. The phone also has an LED flash on the back. On the front, it houses a 13MP camera for selfies.

ADVERTISEMENT

The handset offers other features such as dual-SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, USB-C, a 3.5mm audio jack, a microSD card slot, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, and face unlock.

–IANS

wh/rt

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleFM's comment on crypto brings relief to industry
Next articleClubhouse announces creator accelerator program
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Geetika Vidya Ohlyan and Jagjeet Sandhu co-star in 'Escaype Live' (Lead)

Innovations to make shooting short more popular

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) To make target shooting viewer-friendly, the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) has made several innovations to make the...

Pressure builds on Dhawan to retain his spot

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
By Khurram HabibNew Delhi, March 15 (IANS) Ishan Kishan's success as opener may put pressure on Shikhar Dhawan to retain his place in...

India's 1975 hockey World Cup win created a storm: Ashok Kumar

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
By Qaiser Mohammad AliNew Delhi, March 15 (IANS) For a man who was the 16th and last man to be selected in the...

Priyanka Chopra tweets on 'The White Tiger' Oscar nomination

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Los Angeles, March 15 (IANS) Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to Twitter to talk about how "special" she felt while announcing the...

Bengaluru film fest deferred amid Covid surge

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Bengaluru, March 15 (IANS) The much-awaited Bengaluru International Film Festival (Biffes) has been postponed indefinitely from March 24-31 due to surge in Covid...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates