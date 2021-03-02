ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

Huawei AppGallery now has over 530mn active users

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Beijing, March 2 (IANS) Chinese tech giant Huawei has revealed that it now has over 530 million active monthly users, reporting an 83 per cent yearly increase in in-app distribution, reaching 384 billion installs in 2020.

There are 2.3 million registered developers who are working on mobile applications for AppGallery, and the amount is 77 per cent higher than what it used to be back in 2019, reports GSMArena.

Huawei has been working both with local and global developers, and now AppGallery has over 1 million users in 42 markets across five regions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new figures come one year after Richard Yu, CEO of HUAWEI Consumer Business, unveiled Huawei’s vision to make AppGallery an open, innovative app distribution platform that is accessible to consumers around the world.

Huawei AppGallery is HUAWEI official Android Application store.

Huawei says AppGallery has seen global applications from the likes of HereWeGo and Volt in the transportation industry, LINE and Viber in the communications sector, and other popular apps such as Booking.com, Deezer, and Qwant onboard to its growing platform.

ADVERTISEMENT

Huawei AppGallery allows you to find exclusive content and free packages, Events exclusive game specials, contests, sweepstakes and rewards.

–IANS

wh/arm

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleMobile use can change how kids see the world
Next articleIndian mobile retailers' body slams Amazon, phone vendors
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Indian mobile retailers' body slams Amazon, phone vendors

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 2 (IANS) The All India Mobile Retailers Association (AIMRA) has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stressing that...

Mobile use can change how kids see the world

New Logically platform to tackle online misinformation

Microsoft Teams to get end to end encryption, Reporter mode

New Pixstory app offers troll free space with 'Truth Filter'

LG launches new OLED TV for Rs 1,99,990

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021