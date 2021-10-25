HUAWEI launches FreeBuds 4i in India for Rs 7,990

- Advertisement -

New Delhi, Oct 25 (IANS) HUAWEI Consumer Business Group on Monday launched its latest range of truly wireless earbuds called FreeBuds 4i in India for Rs 7,990.

Available in Ceramic White, Carbon Black, Red, and Silver Frost colour options, FreeBuds 4i will be available for customers on Amazon, starting October 27.

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i, the latest addition to our strong wearables portfolio. These new offerings and accompanied festive offers are our way to celebrate this festive season with our loyal customers who have believed and been with us,” said Rishi Kishor Gupta, Vice President, Consumer Business Group, Huawei India.

FreeBuds 4i, uses built-in acoustic components and algorithms to generate inverted soundwaves. This technology allows the earbuds to actively cancel out noise and achieve a more immersive audio experience for the user.

The FreeBuds 4i comes with ‘Awareness’ mode to allow the user to stay aware of their surroundings and communicate clearly with those around them.

The customers can avail an Rs 1,000 instant discount as a part of its Diwali offer till November 5, the company said.

FreeBuds 4i has a 10mm large dynamic driver that enables a wider range of amplitudes for punchy bass and the rear chamber design ensures consistency in sound effects.

The earbuds claims to offer 10 hours of music playback or 6.5 hours of voice call on a full charge.

Paired with fast charging, these earphones can provide 4 hours of audio playback with just a quick 10-minutes charge.

