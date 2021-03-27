ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

Huawei working on long-range wireless charging tech

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Beijing, March 27 (IANS) Chinese tech giant Huawei has filed a patent for new technology related to the “wireless charging system”, which is capable of ranged transmission.

According to an ITHome report, the patent with a publication number CN112564295A describes a wireless charging technology that belongs to the field of wireless charging technology.

This wireless charging technology requires two coils to be placed directly opposite to each other, with the distance between the two being very close to transmit power.

ADVERTISEMENT

With this patent, Huawei can increase the charging distance, which is especially suitable for personal wear devices such as smart bracelets and watches.

Recently, Huawei announced that it will charge mobile phone makers a royalty to use its patented 5G technology.

The company released a white paper on innovation and intellectual property (IP) at its Shenzhen headquarters, stating that it has become one of the world’s largest patent holders through sustained investment in innovation.

ADVERTISEMENT

By the end of 2020, Huawei held over 1,00,000 active patents in more than 40,000 patent families worldwide, according to the white paper.

–IANS

wh/rs

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleVideo: Ram Charan’s grand birthday celebration on sets of RRR!
Next articleWhen Shehnaaz Gill hit snooze mode on the road
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Roohi collects an impressive ₹22 crore nett on completion of two weeks

Sanya Malhotra decodes what 'Pagglait' means

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) Actress Sanya Malhotra has decoded the title of her new film "Pagglait". She says for her a person...

Amyra Dastur: I'm extremely scared of heights and flying

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) Actors Amyra Dastur and Kunal Kapoor got a chance to engage in adventure sports while shooting the title...

Vidyut Jammwal: Never too late to start training in martial arts

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) Bollywood action hero and fitness enthusiast Vidyut Jammwal says it is never too late to start anything, including martial arts.Vidyut...

World Theatre Day: Bollywood expresses love for the stage

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) On the occasion of World Theatre Day on Saturday, actors who owe their acting roots to the stage took to...

Justin Theroux open to working with ex Jennifer Aniston

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Justin Theroux has shared he wont mind working with his ex, actress Jennifer Aniston, now that the two are associated with the same streaming service.
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates