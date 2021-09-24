Huawei's openEuler operating system to launch on Sep 25

- Advertisement -

Beijing, Sep 24 (IANS) Chinese tech giant Huawei is reportedly planning to launch the new openEuler operating system on September 25.

Huawei’s openEuler is an open-source and free Linux distribution platform that will build an open, diverse, and inclusive software ecosystem. It collaborates with developers around the world through an open community, reports GizChina.

Huawei founder Rei Zhengei said that the company will be increasing its efforts into strengthening the digital infrastructures and it will also aim to provide a sustained and reliable foundation for this platform.

Earlier, Huawei confirmed openEuler upgrade plan, openEuler 22.03 will be released next year and it will be based on Linux kernel 5.10.

On December 31, 2019, the openEuler open source code was launched. On March 27, 2020, the openEuler open source community officially released the openEuler LTS 20.03 (Long Term Support) version.

Meanwhile, Huawei’s HarmonyOS 2 operating system has crossed over 90 million users and the brand target is that 200 million Huawei/Honor users will have this system by the end of the year.

The operating system is currently available to almost 100 Huawei and Honor devices. Out of this number, 56 are old models from Huawei and Honor.

A top Huawei executive in May claimed that HarmonyOS can challenge Google and Apple operating systems.

