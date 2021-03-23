ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

Hungama Music brings Dolby Atmos to music streaming

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) Domestic music streaming platform Hungama Music and US-based audio tech major Dolby Laboratories on Tuesday announced that they are now offering the music streaming platform users a premium and high-quality streaming experience in India.

The companies said that Hungama Music users in India with compatible Dolby Atmos — a surround sound technology — enabled mobile devices will be able to enjoy music in Dolby Atmos from T-Series, India’s leading music label and other leading Hindi and regional labels, as well as local artists.

“We have always worked towards elevating the consumer experience on our platform by combining technology with a diverse library,” Siddhartha Roy, COO, Hungama Digital Media, said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our work with Dolby is yet another step towards offering Indian users a premium and high-quality music streaming experience. Through this our users will be able to listen to music in an even more immersive and engaging way,” Roy added.

Dolby Atmos lets listeners connect with music at its fullest capacity and creative potential, the company said.

“Dolby Atmos Music is redefining how music is created and has been well embraced by artists in India, who are using it as a tool to create a deeper way to connect with their audience more intimately” said Pankaj Kedia, Managing Director, Emerging Markets, Dolby Laboratories.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Together with Hungama Music, we are expanding the global reach of Dolby Atmos Music by enabling a more immersive and exciting way for music fans in India to enjoy their favourite songs and albums,” he added.

–IANS

vc/bg

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleIndia can increase renewable target of 2030: Researchers
Next articleTCL lowers prices of leading smart TVs with next gen tech
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

This Eid John Abraham to clash with ‘Your Most Wanted Bhai’

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Actor John Abraham posted to announce that his film Satyameva Jayate 2 will hit screens on May 13
Read more
News

Aamir wishes ‘Lagaan’ co-actor Amin Hajee on his directorial debut

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 10: Actor Aamir Khan, who will be seen grooving in the special dance number "Har Funn Maula" in his friend Amin Hajee's...
Read more
News

Watch Parineeti Chopra starrer ‘Saina’ teaser

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra announced the release date of her new film Saina
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

OPPO sells F19 Pro phones worth Rs 2,300cr in 3 days

Strong smartphone biz helps Xiaomi log solid growth in 2020

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
Hong Kong, March 24 (IANS) Xiaomi on Wednesday reported a robust performance driven by its smartphone business last year, with a total revenue...

Dream Sports closes $400M funding round

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) Dream Sports, a homegrown company that owns brands such as fantasy sports platform Dream11, FanCode, and DreamX, on Wednesday...

Swiggy to cover vaccination cost for over 2 lakh delivery partners

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) Online food delivery platform Swiggy on Wednesday announced that it will cover Covid-19 vaccination cost for over 2...

Online mindfulness may boost mental health during Covid pandemic

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New York, March 24 (IANS) The fear, anxiety and stress associated with the Covid-19 pandemic has taken a toll on mental health. However, a...

Apple Card doesn't discriminate against women: US investigators

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
San Francisco, March 24 (IANS) A US investigation into allegations that Apple credit card discriminated against women by offering them lower credit limits has...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates