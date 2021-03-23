ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

HyperX launches Pulsefire Haste gaming mouse

By Glamsham Bureau
New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology, on Monday launched its HyperX Pulsefire Haste gaming mouse for Rs 3,890.

According to the company, weighing 59 gm, Pulsefire Haste utilises an ultra-light honeycomb hex shell design that offers quicker movements and increased ventilation.

Designed to meet the needs of the gamers looking for an ultra-lightweight mouse to complement their gaming skills, Pulsefire Haste aims to deliver ultimate comfort and command at your fingertips.

“Pulsefire Haste combines HyperX’s high-quality design and comfort in an ultra-lightweight solution for quicker in-game movements and improved accuracy when using the included grip tape, helping players effortlessly mirror their movements in-world,” the company said in a statement.

Pulsefire Haste features TTC Golden Micro Dustproof switches with 60M click durability, six programmable buttons and onboard memory to save a custom profile through HyperX NGENUITY software.

The mouse also provides four preset DPI settings – 400, 800, 1600, and 3200 DPI – and uses a Pixart 3335 sensor for accurate tracking and native DPI settings up to 16,000 DPI.

–IANS

wh/arm

