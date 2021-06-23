IBM, IISc unveil lab to advance Hybrid Cloud research in India

Adv.

Bengaluru, June 23 (IANS) IBM in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) here on Wednesday unveiled the ‘IBM-IISc Hybrid Cloud’ lab to advance research in hybrid cloud technologies and drive breakthrough innovations in this area.

Located at the IISc campus in Bengaluru, students and faculty across departments of the institute will work alongside IBM scientists that can help organisations leverage the power of the hybrid cloud by enabling faster, seamless and more secure adoption of hybrid cloud and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

“The IBM-IISc lab will bring together two leading research organisations in industry and academia to create an ecosystem for Hybrid Cloud research in India, for India and the world,” said Gargi Dasgupta, Director, IBM Research India.

The lab will engage not just with academia but also the broader open-source community for wider adoption and acceleration of innovation.

The lab will start with an initial set of projects involving faculty and students from the IISc Departments of Computational and Data Sciences, Computer Science and Automation and Supercomputing Education and Research Centre, alongside scientists from IBM Research’s India lab, in several areas including building autonomous, self-healing computing systems that use AI to predict emerging issues, diagnose and heal faults while maximising availability and minimising the cost of operations.

Adopting microservices and optimisation of cloud-native applications that leverage and advance cloud-native technologies such as Kubernetes and serverless.

This will enable enterprises to bring substantial agility into their IT services and drive new cloud-enabled business models.

Creating AI-based Information Management that enables enterprises to govern, consume, draw insights and create value from data across a hybrid footprint of edge, cloud and diverse data sources.

In addition to IBM’s commitment to foster innovations that enable faster adoption of Hybrid Cloud technology, the lab will take an open-access approach by jointly presenting the research findings in premier conferences, hosting workshops and releasing open-source material to the community.

The lab will serve as a hub for fostering the exchange of ideas not just for the members of the two institutions but for the research and industry community in the region.

–IANS

