ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

IBM, Tech Mahindra team up to build $1bn ecosystem for each other

By IANS
ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, Feb 16 (IANS) Tech giant IBM and IT major Tech Mahindra on Tuesday announced a partnership to deepen their almost two decades-long collaboration and build a billion dollar ecosystem for each other in the next three years.

Talking to reporters, IBM Chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna and Tech Mahindra Managing Director and CEO CP Gurnani said that 40 per cent of the revenue in the new ecosystem will be driven by telco and 5G, powered by hybrid cloud, while 60 per cent of the revenues will be driven by other industries.

Krishna said that Tech Mahindra will add value to IBM’s offerings.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Partnerships bring in true innovation, capabilities and expertise for our clients and the industry. It is about driving a smaller share of the bigger pie,” he said.

Five strategic focus areas of the collaboration include 5G, automation, hybrid cloud, cybersecurity, and data & Artificial Intelligence (AI).

“Tech Mahindra has redoubled its commitment to IBM and we will build a billion dollar ecosystem for each other, as we solve problems for our clients,” said Gurnani.

ADVERTISEMENT

A few key initiatives underway include launch Tech Mahindra’s Blue Marble, a digital transformation accelerator, on IBM cloud for telecommunications to drive 5G momentum; collaborate to grow cybersecurity business with IBM Cloud Pak for security; strengthen and expand portfolio through cloud based offerings; and co-create and co-innovate through innovation labs and centres of excellence.

These innovation centres will be designed to enable development of joint solutions to help clients accelerate their journey to Cloud and AI.

Gurnani said that a technology innovation centre will come up in Bengaluru.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Such centres will eventually be set up in different parts of the world,” he said, adding that both the companies will invest in building such centres.

–IANS

gb/bg

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleMicrosoft starts testing Xbox Cloud gaming on web
Next articleNew Covid variant found in UK as 32 cases identified: Report
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Ashwin wants Indians to be proud of winning on pitches that aid turn

IANS - 0
Chennai, Feb 16 (IANS) India off-spinner R Ashwin said on Tuesday that Indian cricketing fraternity needs to magnanimously deflect away criticism of Indian...
Read more
News

Is 40 the new 20 for these Indian female actors?

Glamsham Editorial - 0
A significant sign that the Indian film industry is evolving is the fact that storytellers are coming up with scripts that have 40plus actresses as leading ladies
Read more
News

Dia Mirza ties the knot with entrepreneur Vaibhav Rekhi

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Dia Mirza ties the knot with entrepreneur Vaibhav Rekhi, had announced separation with Sahil Sangha in a statement issued in August 2019
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Google Play Store fees to jump on new billing policy in...

IANS - 0
Seoul, Feb 16 (IANS) Google Play Store fees could increase by more than $136 million in South Korea due to new billing policy...

Basic civic services just a click away for residents of 62...

IBM CEO Arvind Krishna reiterates to expand operations in India

New Covid variant found in UK as 32 cases identified: Report

Microsoft starts testing Xbox Cloud gaming on web

Bitcoin jumps above $50,000 for first time ever

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021