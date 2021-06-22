iCloud users continue to be plagued by calendar spam

Adv.

San Francisco, June 22 (IANS) Despite previous attempts to put the situation at rest, some iCloud users continue to experience spam calendar invitations, causing their calendars to be filled with random events.

The situation received widespread coverage in 2016, where Apple said that it was “actively working to address this issue” by “identifying and blocking suspicious senders.”

Victims are targeted in various ways. The most common method is by receiving a normal iCloud calendar invitation through their calendar app, MacRumors reported.

Interacting with the invitation, including declining, accepting, or choosing “Maybe,” lets the spammer know that the email is valid, so it can continue to be targeted.

Other users are targeted through web pop-ups on potentially malicious or adult websites, the report said.

Apple has not publicly commented on what specific measures it has taken to solve the issue, but through a video posted by Apple Support, that has so far garnered more than 97,000 views, it has a solution.

The video advises that users, logically, unsubscribe from these spam calendars.

The video doesn’t offer any insight into what proactive measures users can take to not receive the invitations in the first place.

One measure that some users have found to be helpful is to redirect calendar invitations to their email, rather than an in-app calendar invitation.

By redirecting invitations to their email, users can better manage and delete calendar invitations.

–IANS

