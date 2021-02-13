ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

Identifying risk factors for elevated anxiety in young adults during Covid

By IANS
ADVERTISEMENT

New York, Feb 13 (IANS) Researchers have identified early risk factors that predicted heightened anxiety in young adults during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The findings, published in the Journal of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, could help predict who is at greatest risk of developing anxiety during stressful life events in early adulthood and inform prevention and intervention efforts.

“People differ greatly in how they handle stress,” said researcher Daniel Pine from the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) Section on Development and Affective Neuroscience.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This study shows that children’s level of fearfulness predicts how much stress they experience later in life when they confront difficult circumstances, such as the pandemic,” Pine added.

For the study, the team examined data from 291 participants who had been followed from toddlerhood to young adulthood as part of a larger study on temperament and socio-emotional development.

The researchers found that participants who continued to show a temperament characteristic called behavioural inhibition in childhood were more likely to experience worry dysregulation in adolescence (age 15), which in turn predicted elevated anxiety during the early months of the Covid-19 pandemic when the participants were in young adulthood (around age 18).

ADVERTISEMENT

Behavioural inhibition is a childhood temperament characterized by high levels of cautious, fearful, and avoidant responses to unfamiliar people, objects, and situations.

Previous studies have established that children who display behavioural inhibition are at increased risk of developing anxiety disorders later.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

vc/in

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleAmazon sues NY Attorney General over Covid norms
Next articleMusk says Biden admin gave cold shoulder on carbon tax
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Technology

Oxford University to test Covid-19 vaccine safety in kids

IANS - 0
London, Feb 13 (IANS) The University of Oxford has launched the first study to assess the safety and immune responses of its Covid-19...
Read more
Technology

Amazon sues NY Attorney General over Covid norms

IANS - 0
New York, Feb 13 (IANS) In an unusual move, Amazon has filed a lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James in...
Read more
Sports

Rohit Sharma scores first Test ton in over a year

IANS - 0
Chennai, Feb 13 (IANS) India opener Rohit Sharma scored his first Test century in over a year and after eight Test innings to...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Qualcomm, Microsoft, Google object to Nvidia's acquisition of Arm

IANS - 0
San Francisco, Feb 13 (IANS) Several companies including Qualcomm, Microsoft and Google are reportedly nervous about Nvidia acquiring British chip designer Arm.According to...

Amazon 'Apple Days' sales offer deals on iPhone 12 Mini, others

Gene-based blood test for melanoma spread evaluates treatment progress

Potential approach to stop growth of brain cancer cells

Oxford University to test Covid-19 vaccine safety in kids

Physical activity reduces instant death risk from heart attack: Study

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021