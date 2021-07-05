IESA appoints K Krishna Moorthy as President, CEO

Adv.

Bengaluru, July 5 (IANS) The India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA) on Monday announced to appoint industry veteran K Krishna Moorthy as President and CEO.

Moorthy has been associated with Rambus India as the Corporate Vice President and Managing Director, and led the National Semiconductor India Design centre as Managing Director. He has also held key positions in R&D at Bharat Electronics Ltd.

“India with its demonstrated design expertise in systems and semiconductor design is well poised to leverage this strength to create a product ecosystem of high value addition,” Moorthy said in a statement.

“Our start-ups and MSME’s showed their mettle during the most challenging days of the pandemic creating highly innovative solutions on real-world problems,” he added.

IESA represents India’s electronics and semiconductor ecosystem and has a member base of more than 400 companies.

“I am confident that Moorthy will further accelerate the growth of ESDM (Electronics System Design and Manufacturing) ecosystem and take it to the next level. His prior experience, entrepreneurial skills, and passion will open a plethora of opportunities,” said Rajeev Khushu, Chairperson, IESA.

In his tenure, Moorthy has mentored a few start-ups in IoT products and semiconductor solutions to revenue generation stage.

