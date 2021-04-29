IGCAR transfers technology for pulsating sensor based conductivity meter

Adv.

Chennai, April 29 (IANS) The Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR), Kalpakkam on Thursday announced technology transfer of its pulsating sensor based conductivity meter to Serve XL Enterprises, Bengaluru on a non-exclusive basis.

According to IGCAR, the pulsating sensor based conductivity meter is suitable for real-time monitoring of electrical conductivity of aqueous solutions in plants and field applications apart from its usage in chemical laboratories for analysis and quality control.

Performance of this device has been validated with many applications in IGCAR and found to be robust even in demanding environments, the IGCAR said.

Adv.

Last October, the Department of Atomic Energy had set up a technology Incubation Centre at IGCAR.

At that point of time, IGCAR said the Incubation Centre will be catalytic in incubating such technologies from it and also spin off technologies from the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) and other units of the DAE in the southern part of the country through appropriate hand-holding with entrepreneurs and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME).

Last October, IGCAR said it hopes to transfer 10 more technologies by the end of 2020 in the areas of healthcare, environment sensors, security electronics.

Adv.

However, nothing much had been heard after that.

–IANS

vj/rt