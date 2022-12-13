India, APAC to face increased cyber threats in 2023

New Delhi, Dec 13 (IANS) As ransomware attacks grow multifold, like the latest AIIMS incident, amid nation-state actors supporting army of hackers, a report said on Tuesday that threat vectors are most likely to affect organisations in India and the Asia-Pacific region in the New Year.

About 66 per cent of Indian businesses fell prey to supply chain attacks in 2022.

As threats become increasingly sophisticated, the software bill of materials (SBOM) will be widely adopted in 2023, according to DigiCert, a leading provider of digital trust.

“India has faced more than 18 million cyber attacks in just the first quarter of 2022. This must raise alarm for all of us especially as the country is pushing for increased digitization in the coming year,” said Sarabjeet Khurana, Country Manager, India and SAARC, DigiCert.

Adversaries will deploy new technologies as well to increase their success rate in future attacks.

Technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and Adversarial Machine Learning could potentially be deployed by a properly versed attacker to find weaknesses in an improperly deployed zero trust framework, said the report.

The companies need an increased focus on the need to be crypto-agile as quantum computers pose a signifcant future threat for secure online interactions.

Crytographic-agility will be a competitive advantage in the very near future, the report mentioned.

“These predictions should allow individuals and businesses of all scales and sizes, to prepare for their upcoming technology needs. To ensure success in the era of digital trust, a planned approach to resiliency is of essence,” said Khurana.

