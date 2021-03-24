ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

India at forefront of initiatives to prevent non-communicable diseases: PM

By Glamsham Bureau
New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that India is at the “forefront” of initiatives that seek to prevent non-communicable diseases (NCD).

Modi’s remarks came after the UN Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) commended India’s remarkable progress in reducing premature mortality from NCD.

Expressing gratitude to UNITAR, the Prime Minister said in a tweet, “India is at the forefront of initiatives that seek to prevent non-communicable diseases and further wellness. Grateful to UNITAR for their kind words. Together, we all have to make our planet healthier”.

The UNITAR also sought India’s cooperation in promoting lessons of the National Multisectoral Action Plan (NMAP) for prevention and control of common NCDs.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi also tweeted on the subject. Bagchi wrote, “Long strides towards tackling non-communicable diseases (NCD). UNITAR commends India’s remarkable progress to reduce pre-mature mortality from NCDs and seeks cooperation with Government of India to promote lessons learned from implementation of the NMAP for Prevention and Control of Common NCDs.”

Bagchi also talked about how India’s position as the global leader of vaccine and generic NCD drugs manufacturer helped it to achieve this target.

“As per WHO’s Global Health Observatory, India succeeded in reducing premature NCD-related mortalities from 503 to 490 per 1 lakh population between 2015 and 2019.

“Replacements of fuelwood by LPG across rural households has significantly reduced household pollution, thereby reducing risks of cancer and chronic lung diseases. Promoting an active lifestyle worldwide through activities like Yoga which can address the risk of cardiovascular diseases.”

–IANS

rak/ash

