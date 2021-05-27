India external HDD market grows 32% in Q1 2021: Report

Adv.

New Delhi, May 27 (IANS) Led by Seagate, the India external HDD market recorded 32 per cent growth (on-year) in the first quarter of this year, a new report showed on Thursday.

Seagate led the market with 47 per cent market share, followed by Western Digital at 42 per cent in the overall external HDD category, according to CyberMedia Research’s (CMR) India External Hard Drive Market Review.

“External HDDs have been the consumers favourite when it comes to cost effective extensive storage solution. Brands were well prepared for the continued pent-up demand and Chinese New Year in Q1, thus elevating the overall market shipments,” said Shipra Sinha, analyst-Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CyberMedia Research (CMR).

1TB and 2TB both captured 36 per cent market share each. 2TB capacity shipments increased by 52 per cent (YoY). 4TB was the next preferred capacity with 12 per cent market share and its shipments growing 79 per cent (YoY).

On a QoQ basis, the market shipments increased by 20 per cent.

“Q2 is expected to slow down due to the current Covid-19 second wave, statewide lockdowns and supply disruptions. Moreover, SSDs superior features over HDDs will affect its demand. Despite all, a positive future growth is expected due to the accelerated digital transformation and spur in technological innovation,” Sinha noted.

–IANS

na/