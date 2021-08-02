India hiring sees 11% growth in April-June period: Report

Adv.

New Delhi, Aug 2 (IANS) Hiring in India has increased by 11 per cent in April-June period, than the last quarter, according to a report released on Monday by job site Indeed.

The hiring spree increased in the field of Information Technology (61 per cent), Financial Services (48 per cent), and BPO/ITeS (47 per cent) with job market showing signs of recovery from the Second Wave, revealed the second edition of the India Hiring Tracker — mapping quarterly job market activity from April-June 2021.

Large businesses continued to dominate hiring activity (59 per cent of employers), while hiring by mid-sized businesses saw a decline (38 per cent).

Roles such as sales coordinator (83 per cent of all employer respondents), relationship manager (77 per cent), digital marketer (69 per cent), UI/UX designer (61 per cent), and quality analyst (53 per cent) were the most in demand.

But, overall, fewer employers were hiring between April-June compared to the previous quarter (42 per cent vs 64 per cent).

“As businesses continue to find a rhythm of working through multiple pandemic challenges, the tracker reflects the resilience of India’s labour market. With hiring activity seeing a month-on-month increase, it was interesting to see businesses pivot their hiring priorities from operation roles to sales roles,” said Sashi Kumar, Head of Sales, Indeed India, in a statement.

“It’s clear that paying attention to employee expectations will enable them to thrive, so ongoing conversations around wellbeing and hybrid work are vital,” he added.

The report also showed the widespread impacts of the second wave of Covid– understaffed teams and increased employee burnout. About 76 per cent of the jobseekers surveyed did not receive Covid-related benefits/compensation packages or mental health support.

Appraisal plans were also impacted — 70 per cent of employees said that they did not receive any promotion or pay increase this quarter, with only 11 per cent of employers promoting or offering salary increases.

Further, as the second wave recedes, employers preferred a hybrid work model (42 per cent) to remote work (35 per cent), while jobseekers favoured remote working (46 per cent) over a hybrid approach (29 per cent).

More women (51 per cent) than men (29 per cent) said they wanted to continue working from home, while 52 per cent of senior management preferred working from home, compared to middle level (36 per cent) and junior level (31 per cent) employees, the report noted.

