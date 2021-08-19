India logs best growth rate in fixed broadband download speed

- Advertisement -

New Delhi, Aug 18 (IANS) India has recorded the highest growth in fixed broadband download speed at 60.06 Mbps, a growth from 40.45 Mbps, which was recorded in July 2020, according to Ookla’s Speedtest Global Index.

The fixed broadband upload speed also witnessed a spike from 35.04 Mbps in July 2020 to 56.47 Mbps in July 2021. The Speedtest Global Index released by Ookla for the month of July ranks India on 68th spot, up by 7 ranks from that of last year in the fixed broadband speed segment.

India’s overall performance in mobile download speed has increased consistently, with a slight dip in the months from December 2020 to April 2021. While there was also a slight decrease in mobile download speed from June 2021 to July 2021, 17.84 Mbps to 17.77 Mbps, respectively, India maintained its global mobile ranking at 122nd place.

As per the July Global Speedtest Index, the UAE and Monaco have maintained the top spots, same as in June 2021, in mobile broadband and fixed broadband segments with a mean download speed of 190.03 Mbps and 256.70 Mbps, respectively.

The recent report by Ookla on the Indian telecom market is already anticipating growth in the network performance post 5G spectrum roll out. According to Speedtest data, recent 5G launches in the Asia Pacific point to a potential 10x increase in median download speeds (5G vs 4G-LTE).

Ookla’s Speedtest Global Index compares Speedtest data from around the world each month. Data for the Global Index comes from the hundreds of millions of tests taken by real people using Speedtest every month to test their internet performance.

–IANS

