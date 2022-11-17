India PC market nosedives 11.7% as consumer demand slows down: Report

New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) The Indian traditional PC market declined by 11.7 per cent year-over-year (YoY) with a shipments of 3.9 million units in the September quarter after eight consecutive quarters of growth, a report showed on Thursday.

According to new data from the International Data Corporation (IDC), all segments declined except the government, which grew by 91.5 per cent YoY as government orders materialised, leading to strong growth for the third consecutive quarter.

“With schools and colleges opening, the consumer segment is seeing tapering demand for the past few months as demand for remote learning has come to a standstill,” said Bharath Shenoy, Senior Market Analyst, IDC India.

While the desktop and workstation categories grew by 23.4 per cent and 17.6 per cent YoY, respectively, the notebook category declined by 19.5 per cent YoY.

The consumer segment shipped 2.1 million units with online sales helping in picking up momentum at the end of September.

“However, that was not sufficient to prevent a 10.9 per cent YoY decline,: said the report.

HP shipped over 940,000 units and continued to lead the overall PC market with a share of 23.9 per cent.

Lenovo overtook Dell for the second position with a strong showing in the consumer segment where it continued to hold its second position with a share of 18.8 per cent.

Dell Technologies slipped to the third position as it lost momentum in the consumer segment.

Acer Group continued to hold the fourth position with a share of 10.9 per cent.

ASUS maintained fifth position with a share of 9.9 per cent, much higher than the 8.5 per cent share it had in the third quarter last year.

