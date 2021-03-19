ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

India saw largest spike in malware attacks in 2020: Report

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, March 18 (IANS) India experienced the largest spike in malware attacks, with the monthly volume more than tripling between September and October, said a new report from cybersecurity firm SonicWall.

The country saw more than 25 million malware attacks in December 2020, said the “2021 SonicWall Cyber Threat Report.”

The pandemic’s work-from-home reality resulted in an unprecedented change for organisations as they fought to defend exponentially greater attack surfaces from cybercriminals armed with powerful Cloud-based tools, cloud storage and endless targets.

ADVERTISEMENT

As working environments evolved, so did the methods of threat actors and other motivated perpetrators, as detailed in the report.

“2020 offered a perfect storm for cybercriminals and a critical tipping point for the cyber arms race,” SonicWall President and CEO Bill Conner, said in a statement.

“The pandemic — along with remote work, a charged political climate, record prices of cryptocurrency, and threat actors weaponising cloud storage and tools — drove the effectiveness and volume of cyberattacks to new highs.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The report highlights how Covid-19 provided threat actors with ample opportunity for more powerful, aggressive and numerous attacks, thriving on the fear and uncertainty of remote and mobile workforces navigating corporate networks from home.

“There is no code of conduct when it comes to cybercriminals, their methods of attacks and the selection of their targets,” said Conner.

The findings showed that there was a 62 per cent increase in ransomware globally, and a 158 per cent spike in North America.

ADVERTISEMENT

It suggests that cybercriminals are using more sophisticated tactics and more dangerous variants, like Ryuk, to earn an easy payday.

First identified in August 2018, Ryuk did not appear outside of North America, Europe or Asia as late as January 2020.

The following month, Ryuk began climbing the charts, eventually overtaking top-ranking Cerber ransomware.

With 109.9 million cases detected worldwide, Ryuk was logged nearly every eight seconds in September alone, said the report.

The research shows the shift to employees working from home full-time could be directly linked to the increased utilization of Office files and PDFs as malicious vehicles armed with phishing URLs, embedded malicious files and other dangerous exploits.

New SonicWall data indicates a 67 per cent increase in malicious Office files in 2020.

Once thought to be a dying attack vector after the industry’s major mining operation boarded its online service, cryptojacking is back thanks to rising cryptocurrency values and its appeal of concealed payouts.

Total cryptojacking for 2020 set records with 81.9 million hits, a 28 per cent increase from last year’s 64.1 million total, said the report.

–IANS

gb/bg

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous article5G users in S. Korea to take legal action over poor network
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Zaid Darbar to Gauahar Khan: 'You are and always will be my sherni'

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 18 (IANS) Zaid Darbar on Thursday expressed his love and support for wife Gauahar Khan, who is reportedly battling Covid-19.The dancer...
Read more
Sports

Coaches seek leeway for players as BCCI suspends junior events

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) The BCCI's decision to postpone age-group tournaments - possibly a suspension this year - due to Covid-19 has...
Read more
Sports

Vijender bout gives boxing fillip in football-crazy Goa

Glamsham Bureau - 0
By Navneet SinghGoa, March 18 (IANS) Boxing isn't popular in Goa where football is the passion. There are only three boxing rings in...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

India saw largest spike in malware attacks in 2020: Report

5G users in S. Korea to take legal action over poor network

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
Seoul, March 18 (IANS) Hundreds of 5G smartphone users in South Korea are banding together to take legal action against the country's three...

iOS developer sues Apple over alleged app monopoly

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
San Francisco, March 18 (IANS) A mobile app developer has filed a lawsuit against Apple, accusing the tech giant of exploiting its monopoly...

Atal Innovation Mission, AWS to skill Indian school students

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), NITI Aayog, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) on Thursday announced new initiatives to empower...

Dibakar Banerjee: I tell my stories my way

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
By Yashika MathurMumbai, March 18 (IANS) Filmmaker Dibakar Banerjee's new film "Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar" opens on Friday. He feels be it...

When SRK helped Shilpa Shetty with lip-syncing

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) Actress Shilpa Shetty recalls how superstar Shah Rukh Khan taught her the trick to deal with lip-syncing during...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates