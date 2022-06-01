scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

India sees 40% surge in hardcore mobile gamers post-Covid

By Glamsham Bureau
- Advertisement -

New Delhi, June 1 (IANS) Driven by powerful smartphones, there has been a 40 per cent surge in hardcore mobile gamers in India in the post-pandemic period, a new report showed on Wednesday.

Mobile gaming in India saw a healthy 16 per cent (on-year) growth and in comparison to the pre-Covid period, there has been a whopping more than 100 per cent uptick in paid gaming.

- Advertisement -

Three in every five gamers spend 31-120 minutes in a typical play session and on an average, each gamer spends 79 minutes in a typical play session, according to CyberMedia Research (CMR).

“Hyper-casual gamers have, over the past two years, switched or upgraded to new smartphones, and this is reflected in the increased game time,” said Prabhu Ram, Head- Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CMR.

- Advertisement -

Nearly 86 per cent gamers are satisfied with their current smartphone as a gaming device.

“Smartphone gaming is increasingly becoming social, with gamers connecting with friends and family over gaming,” said Satya Mohanty, Head- Industry Consulting Group (ICG), CMR.

- Advertisement -

The average number of games installed in a smartphone stands at 7, of which at least 4 games are played regularly.

Three in every five gamers play action/adventure games. Hardcore gamers mostly play, or prefer action, and first-person shooter games, the findings showed.

Two in every three hardcore gamers have participated in online gaming contests, with a 10 per cent YoY growth in gamer participation.

Hardcore gamers participate, on an average, in eight online gaming contests annually, said the report.

Some of the prominent gaming titles played include Counter Strike, StarCraft II, League of legends, and Rocket League.

“Four in every nine hardcore gamers have played cloud-based games on their smartphone, with cloud gaming familiarity driven by Sony PlayStation (PS Now), Microsoft Xbox Game Pass and Google Stadia.

–IANS

na/shb/

- Advertisement -
Previous articleBTS speaks with President Joe Biden about anti-Asian hate crimes
Next articleWorkplace platform Slack enters India to help firms establish 'digital HQs'
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Asim Riaz

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Rubina Dilaik

Nora Fatehi

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

OTT REVIEWS

TECHNOLOGY

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,055,249FansLike
52,450FollowersFollow
7,113FollowersFollow
60,088FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US