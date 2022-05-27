India to mark NRI festival as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations

- Advertisement -

New Delhi, May 27 (IANS) Non-profit Rejoice Health Foundation will be holding a series of events as part of an NRI festival to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence of India and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements,

The six-month long festival, to be celebrated between July and December, will be held in Delhi-NCR and in different states. It will have a special emphasis on the 32 million large Indian diaspora population living outside India as they have also been instrumental in bringing India this far in its evolutionary journey.

It will also ensure participation of diaspora youth and talent across various activities which include classical dance, popular Indian team sports and yoga.

“Through the NRI festival, we want to not only reinforce in the minds of all Indians living outside, the achievements we have made while we celebrate 75 glorious years of Independence, but also showcase our rich culture and tradition which has played a role in getting India on the international map, be it in the field of Yoga, Classical Dance, Music or Sports,” Dr Naval Verma, Chairman of Rejoice Health Foundation told IANS.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is about awakening of the nation and of global peace and development, and an elixir of atmanirbharta. Addressing the Indian community in Tokyo, recently, he also urged everyone to join and take forward the campaign of ‘Bharat Chalo, Bharat se Judho’.

India’s Covid vaccination programme has been one of the most successful and largest vaccination programmes compared with the many developed western nations that have significantly lower population, and the country is now open to welcoming tourists with ease and comfort.

The Indian diaspora had extended its support amid a brutal second wave of Covid-19

Many Indian doctors in the US were offering their services, others were organising donation drives and generating awareness.

According to a Ministry ofA External Affairs report, there are 32 million NRIs and overseas citizens of India (OCIs) residing outside India and overseas Indians comprise the world’s largest overseas diaspora.

Every year 25 lakhs Indians migrate overseas, which is the highest annual number of migrants in the world.

The Rejoice Health foundation with the help of other organisations will be inviting a large number of the Indian diaspora for each of the activities in commemoration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

“We expect a few millions to either directly participate or view various activities over the next six months,” Verma said.

–IANS

rvt/ksk/