India unlocks Oracle Cloud benefits for govt, public sector

New Delhi, Aug 11 (IANS) Cloud major Oracle on Wednesday announced it has become an empanelment Cloud infrastructure provider with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), which certifies its Mumbai and Hyderabad Cloud regions for use by the government and public sector enterprises.

The state governments of Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Orissa, Rajasthan, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and those from more than 29 states and union territories already use Oracle solutions.

The company said that governments and other public sector entities in India can now take advantage of Oracle’s second-generation cloud technologies and move their most challenging workloads to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI).

“It gives us innumerable opportunities to help India’s government agencies and public sector organisations really accelerate the speed at which they can embrace digital transformation. We will be ramping up our team to support this growth in our public sector business,” said Shailender Kumar, Senior Vice President and Regional Managing Director, Oracle India.

Oracle offers enterprise-grade security and performance out of two local Cloud regions in Hyderabad and Mumbai, seen as critical by Indian organisations wanting to accelerate their digital journey and future-proof their business.

Many government ministries have also been users of Oracle technologies for a long time. Additionally, central government projects and more are also powered by Oracle technologies in the country.

“Oracle has been a partner to India’s development agenda for nearly three decades. Several customers are already experiencing benefits from Oracle Cloud Infrastructure,” said Kumar.

The government entities and public sector organisations will now have access to benefits like fast and simple migration path to the Cloud, reliable on-premises-equivalent performance and massive scalability and powerful and easy to implement security controls with isolated computing environments in compliance with regulatory laws, among others, the company informed.

–IANS

na/