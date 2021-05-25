Indian consumer storage market grows 4% in Q1, SanDisk leads

Adv.

New Delhi, May 25 (IANS) The Indian consumer storage market (micro-SD, pen drive and SD card) shipments grew 4 per cent (on-year) in Q1 as SanDisk continued to dominate all the three categories, a new report showed on Tuesday.

SanDisk remained the market leader with 73 per cent market share. HP stood at the second position with 3 per cent market share while other unbranded category players captured 17 per cent market share, according to CyberMedia Research’s (CMR) ‘India Consumer Storage Flash Devices Market Review Report for Q1 CY2021.’

On a quarterly basis, the market registered 15 per cent growth. Flash drive was the top contributor with 64 per cent share while the 32GB capacity was the most favoured one among the users with 45 per cent market share.

“Rising popularity of dual drives has been an important growth factor for flash drive market. Overall market increased marginally due to lack of significant contribution by other well-known brands except SanDisk in Micro SD and SD cards category,” said Shipra Sinha, lead analyst, CMR.

The 64GB capacity captured 16 per cent market share and its shipments recorded 27 per cent YoY increase.

According to the report, overall flash cards market will remain flat by the end of this year owing to slow down of the micro-SD segment.

On the other hand, flash drives market is anticipated to grow more than 10 per cent by the end of 2021 on back of good demand for dual drives.

“Q2 2021 will face the brunt due to the current second wave of COVID-19 and supply disruptions. Flash cards market will continue to struggle largely due to rise in smartphones with huge internal memory,” Sinha said.

–IANS

