Indian educational institutions, IBM partner on quantum research

Bengaluru, May 25 (IANS) IBM on Tuesday announced that it will allow over-the-cloud access to its quantum systems for top-tier educational institutions in India to accelerate advanced training and research in quantum computing.

The faculties and students of Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) in Pune and Thiruvananthapuram; Indian Institute of Science in Bangalore; Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Jodhpur, Kanpur, Kharagpur and Madras; Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology in Delhi; Tata Institute of Fundamental Research in Mumbai; University of Calcutta and Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) in Kolkata will be able to access IBM quantum systems, quantum learning resources and, quantum tools over IBM Cloud for education and research purposes.

This will allow them to work on actual quantum computers and program them using the Qiskit open-source framework.

The collaboration will be part of the IBM Quantum Educators programme that helps faculty in the quantum field connect with one another and provides them with resources to enable quality educational experiences.

“Quantum Computing is a paradigm-shifting technology that can power countless innovations in the future. By providing access to our systems over cloud, IBM is enabling India’s brightest minds to learn the skills to prepare for this disruptive future,” said Gargi Dasgupta, Director, IBM Research India and CTO, IBM India/South Asia, in a statement.

“IBM is committed to growing a quantum-ready workforce and building an ecosystem to nurture the quantum community in India. With this engagement, we can take it a step further to scale up this ecosystem in India, for India and the world,” she added.

IISER Thiruvananthapuram, ISI-Kolkata, and IIT-Madras will host Quantum Computing Lab courses for their advanced undergraduate and postgraduate students.

These courses will include lab sessions using IBM quantum systems.

–IANS

