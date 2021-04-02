Indian engineering student gets 25 international research offers (IANS Exclusive)

ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, April 1 (IANS) The Covid pandemic has affected education all over the globe, but in midst of all this disruption, an Indian mechanical engineering student has drawn over two dozen research offers in both sciences and mathematics from top institutions in the US, the UK, Europe and elsewhere.

This is apart from the offers from leading Indian institutions, with many of which he has already collaborated on several key projects.

It is a rarity for students to receive research offers in both sciences and mathematics, but Abhishek Agrahari, 21, is one of the ones to qualify in this regard.

The offers for research in maths itself for third-year Mechanical Engineering student at TIET, Patiala, span five prestigious institutes across four continents.

These include the Australian National University, the University of Miami, the Budapest University of Technology and Economics, the Chinese University of Hong Kong and University of Ferrara (Italy).

Abhishek has already worked with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on gas turbine engines; with IIT, Bombay on fluid structure interaction; and with IIT, Kanpur on fluid dynamics, and currently has offers from IIT, Kharagpur; IIT, Indore; and IIT, Madras too.

He also aspires to win the Nobel Prize (in the sciences) and the Fields Medal – often termed the Nobel for mathematicians.

Even amid the Covid pandemic and subsequent lockdown, Abhishek has bagged multiple international research internship offers from University of Oxford; Pennsylvania State University; University of Illinois, US; the Technical University of Munich (Germany); Tel Aviv University, Israel; Beijing Computational Sciences Research Center, China; Shanghai Jia Tong University, China; Gyeongsang National University, South Korea; University of Adelaide, Australian School of Petroleum; Universidad Politecnica de Madrid, Heriot-watt Univeristy, Edinburgh; Lithuanian Energy Institute; and Iscte-Instituto Universitario de Lisboa, Lisbon.

About his area of interest, Abhishek said that he would like to do extensive research in the fields of fluid mechanics, especially fluid structure interaction theory, plasma physics, water wave mechanics, kinetic theory, kinetic equations and models like Boltzmann equation and fluid kinetic models.

–IANS

gcb/sdr/