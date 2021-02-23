ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

Indian firms projecting 7.7% salary hike in 2021: Survey

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, Feb 23 (IANS) India Inc is likely to provide a salary hike of 7.7 per cent in 2021, indicating a strong economic recovery, said a survey on Tuesday.

The study by global professional services firm Aon analysed data across 1,200 companies from more than 20 industries.

About 88 percent of the surveyed companies reported that they intend to increase salaries in 2021, reflecting positive business sentiment.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We expect the increment dynamics for 2021 to play out over a longer period of time given the uncertainty and potential impact of forthcoming changes,” Nitin Sethi, Partner and CEO of Aon’s performance and rewards business in India, said in a statement.

Despite a tough 2020 with stringent lockdowns, India continues to project the highest salary increases among the BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, China,) nations, said the report.

The highest-paying sectors in 2021 continue to be the ones from last year – information technology, information technology enabled services, life sciences, e-commerce and fast-moving consumer goods, according to Roopank Chaudhary, Partner in Aon’s Human Capital Business in India.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s notable that the sectors that were adversely impacted by Covid-19, such as retail, hospitality and real estate, are projecting healthy increases in the range of 5-6 per cent. Such numbers reflect their intent to stay relevant and to control attrition, which had increased for these industries last year.”

However, it is also possible that some of the salary increments may not translate into higher cash-in-hand for employees if organisations choose to pay higher provident fund contributions on the new definition of wages, Sethi said.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

gb/bg

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleHyundai unveils first model based on own EV platform
Next articleFlagship chip, huge battery make Samsung Galaxy F62 an all-rounder
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Technology

Being lonely ups risk of Internet addiction: Study

Glamsham Bureau - 0
London, Feb 23 (IANS) Loneliness has become increasingly prevalent among adolescents, who spend longer and longer periods of time online, says a new...
Read more
Technology

India govt IT spending to grow 9.4% in 2021: Gartner

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, Feb 23 (IANS) Government IT spending in India is set to total $7.3 billion in 2021, a growth of 9.4 per cent...
Read more
Sports

India's football team to face UAE, Oman in March

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, Feb 23 (IANS) India's men's football team will play two international friendlies in March against Oman and the...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

OPPO's global partnership to bring flash charging to everyone

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Beijing, Feb 23 (IANS) Chinese smartphone maker OPPO on Tuesday announced its flash charging project 'The Flash Initiative' to help bring faster charging...

Being lonely ups risk of Internet addiction: Study

SpaceX reveals 2nd crew member of all-civilian space mission

India govt IT spending to grow 9.4% in 2021: Gartner

Flagship chip, huge battery make Samsung Galaxy F62 an all-rounder

Hyundai unveils first model based on own EV platform

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021